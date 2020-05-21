Rock Tavern Man Catches Massive Fish Out Of The Hudson River

Everyone knows there's fish swimming in the Hudson River, but there are some that are bigger than you might think.

A Rock Tavern man found out just how big they can get when he pulled up a striped bass measuring 47 inches long and weighing more than 50 pounds. Everitt Polman caught the epic bass in early May near the Bear Mountain Bridge according to New York Upstate. While not a record, it's thought to be the biggest fish caught so far this season which began on April 1st. The Hudson River record was set in 2014 when a 53 inch, 60-pound striped bass was caught in Orange County.

NYUpstate reports new fishing regulations went into effect this spring. Only fish that are 18-28 inches may be kept. Anything over 40 inches must released back into the river. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, striped bass is a migratory fish that spend most of their time in coastal waters. They return to the Hudson River each spring to spawn before returning to the Atlantic Ocean.

The striped bass season has gotten a late start this year due to colder than normal temperatures and runs through December 15. You can learn more info about striped bass in the Hudson River HERE.

