Maintenance Crew Builds Osprey Nest Up Top Popular Hudson Valley Bridge

The Osprey have regularly visited the Bear Mountain Bridge to build a nest on the top of the tower.

In New York, ospreys are a common sight, especially during the warmer months. They typically nest along the state's rivers, lakes, and coastal areas, including the Hudson River, Long Island, and the Adirondack region. These birds of prey migrate to New York in the spring to breed and return south in the fall for the winter.

New York has made significant strides in osprey conservation, especially after the population suffered declines in the mid-20th century due to pesticide use, particularly DDT. Since then, efforts such as the installation of artificial nesting platforms and habitat restoration have helped boost osprey numbers. Today, New York hosts a healthy population of ospreys, and their return each spring is seen as a success story in wildlife conservation.

New York State Bridge Authority Facebook page recently posted about the Bear Mountain Bridge Maintenance Crew fabricating an Osprey nest to the top of the bridge. The posting stated that the large birds would persistently build a nest at the top of the tower causing very large sticks and branches to fall onto the roadway. (Obviously a dangerous situation, causing the maintenance crew to have to climb up top and dismantle the nest if no eggs were laid). So the idea of fabricating the Osprey nest was born, and it seems to be making for one happy Osprey.

The Osprey have been persistent over the past several years. Craig, our Manager of Maintenance, came up with an idea to compromise with nature. The Osprey is in full-nest building mode today! Along with our Peregrine Falcons (which we hear Osprey and Peregrines often nest in the same areas), we will keep you updated if we catch a glimpse of any chicks

