Large Cargo Ship From Barbados Spotted On Hudson River

Berthe A. Desgagnes from Barbados was spotted sailing through Poughkeepsie on icy Hudson River.

You never know what you'll see traveling up and down the Hudson River on a regular basis. Large boats, ships, and barges, are seen pretty regularly in the area, but one particular vessel caught the eye of some over this past weekend.

Berthe A. Desgagnés is a name associated with a ship, specifically a cargo vessel operated by Desagnes, a Canadian marine transportation company. The vessel is part of the Desgagnés fleet, which is known for operating a variety of ships that serve the eastern parts of Canada, including the St. Lawrence River and the Gulf of St. Lawrence. It operates a fleet of nineteen vessels. Gross earnings Desagnes in 2014 were around $230 million.

The ship Berthe A. Desgagnes is typically involved in transporting goods like bulk commodities, oil, and other cargo. Desgagnés is recognized for having a fleet of vessels that provide essential maritime services to support industries in Canada.

What Was Berthe A. Desagnes Doing in the Area?

Berthe A. Desagnes was spotted on the icy Hudson River from the Poughkeepsie waterfront this past weekend (Saturday, Feb. 8 at around 2:48pm). The current position of Berthe A. Desagnes is at US East Coast reported this morning (Feb. 11) by AIS according to VesselFinder. The vessel is en route to the port of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and expected to arrive there on Mar 16, 17:00. The vessel Berthe A. Desagnes was built in 2018 (7 years old) and is currently sailing under the flag of Barbados.

A Little About Barbados

Barbados is a Caribbean island nation known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, and rich history. It is the easternmost island in the Caribbean Sea, located to the east of the other Lesser Antilles. The country has a tropical climate, with warm temperatures year-round and occasional rainfall. Bridgetown is its capital and largest city.

Historically, Barbados was a British colony, gaining independence in 1966. Its culture blends African, British, and Caribbean influences, evident in its music, food, and festivals like Crop Over. The island is renowned for its sugar production, rum distilleries, and its status as a tourist destination.

