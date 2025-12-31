Jaws 50th Anniversary Pinball Machine Arrives in Hudson Valley

The new Jaws 50th anniversary machine from Stern Pinball has arrived at Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY.

The "Jaws" pinball machine from Stern Pinball was a big deal in the Hudson Valley, as we covered its arrival back in February of 2024 at Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY, which hosts pinball events and tournaments at the popular record store. In May 2024, the new Jaws machine also arrived at Hopewell Inn in Hopewell Junction met with similar fanfare.

Designed by Keith Elwin, the game features movie clips, iconic sounds, and gameplay where players hunt the shark as Brody, Hooper, or Quint, with launch parties and tournaments held at Rock Fantasy to celebrate its release and the film's legacy.

The 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Jaws (released June 20, 1975) was celebrated throughout 2025 with major events, including theatrical re-releases, new documentaries, exclusive merchandise, museum exhibits (like at the Academy Museum and Martha's Vineyard), and special screenings with live orchestras, honoring its status as the first summer blockbuster and its lasting cultural impact. Celebrations centered on its filming locations, especially Martha's Vineyard, and brought back fan favorites like the Orca boat, alongside new 4K Blu-ray editions and streaming on Peacock.

To mark this golden anniversary, Stern Pinball has crafted an epic version of its popular Jaws pinball machine. The JAWS 50th Anniversary Premium Edition features a reimagined playfield with glitter-enhanced artwork and brass powder-coated wireform ramps. This collector’s item also boasts a distinctive 50th Anniversary hologram sticker along with a unique translite and cabinet decals.

Stephen Keeler, owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown took to social media today (New Year's Eve) Dec. 31 posting about the arrival of the new Jaws 50 machine and letting customers know that the machine is ready to play today as they are open from Noon to 6pm and New Year's Day (Jan. 1) from 12pm to 6pm.

Jaws 50 has Arrived! Are you ready to play today Open New Years Eve 12 to 6. .Open New Years Day 12 to 10pm

Get our free mobile app

50 Reasons Why ‘Jaws’ Is Still Great 50 Years Later In honor of Jaws’ 50th anniversary, here are 50 reasons to celebrate the original Hollywood blockbuster.

Martha's Vineyard Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Iconic Jaws Film Gallery Credit: Chaz via Getty Images