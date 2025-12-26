Zebra Set to Rock Event Gallery at Bethel Woods

Zebra will perform at The Event Galley at Bethel Woods as part of WPDH 50th anniversary concert series. The band is also celebrating 50 years.

Zebra is a band I've loved since childhood. Being a child of the 80s, my first introduction to the band, "Bears" appeared on Zebra's second studio album No Tellin' Lies. I first heard the song after purchasing a hard rock/heavy metal compilation cassette at a flea market when I was like 8 years old and I became a fan of the band from that day forward.

Zebra was founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1975 by Randy Jackson along with bassist/keyboardist Felix Hanemann and drummer Guy Gelso. The band moved to Long Island, New York in 1977 and were big on the Long Island club circuit throughout the '80s along with bands like Twisted Sister and Rat Race Choir, often playing shows all around New York.

The band signed to Atlantic Records in 1982 and their debut album Zebra would go gold becoming the fastest-selling debut in Atlantic Records history. The band toured as openers for bands like Aerosmith, ZZ Top, Journey, Cheap Trick, Loverboy, Sammy Hagar, and Reo Speedwagon. Randy Jackson and Zebra are members of the Long Island Hall of Fame.

We have been fortunate to see Zebra performing all around the Hudson Valley area in recent years. Zebra performed at the WPDH Mistletoe Jam holiday concert at MJN Center in Poughkeepsie with Blue Oyster Cult back December 2024 playing to an enthusiastic crowd of classic rock lovers. In December 2023 they made their debut at City Winery Hudson valley where they played a sold out show and returned to the venue back in October.

Zebra at The Event Gallery at Bethel Woods

Zebra to Perform at The Event Gallery at Bethel Woods in Bethel, NY on March 28, 2026 as part of the band's on-going 50th anniversary tour. The show will be part of the WPDH 50th anniversary concert series. Get tickets and info here.

ZEBRA: 50th Anniversary Tour is taking over The Event Gallery at Bethel Woods on March 28, 2026.



Zebra (band) plays hard rock with prog influences and big harmonies, rooted in classic rock tradition. Known for their gold self-titled debut and relentless touring, they continue to draw longtime fans and new listeners alike.



Tickets on sale: Friday, December 19, at 10:00 AM

More info: bethelwoodscenter.org/events/detail/zebra

