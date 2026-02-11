Is New York a Scam Hotspot?
These are the U.S. states most vulnerable to scams. See where New York ranks nationally.
With phishing attacks and online fraud surging these past few months, email communication experts at AI-powered platform Mailgo analyzed FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center data to rank the states based on scam frequency and financial impact.
Also See: Wild Car Fire in Poughkeepsie Caught on Video
Key findings:
New York ranks 13th nationally (tied with Illinois) with a scam effect score of 71.81.
The state ranks 13th for financial losses, with residents losing an average of $45.50 per person—nearly identical to neighboring New Jersey ($45.77).
While New York has a lower complaint rate than the national leaders (1.84 per 1,000 citizens), the high per-capita loss suggests that when New Yorkers are hit, the financial damage is substantial.
Nationally, scam complaints are surging, with extortion leading at 40.50% growth, followed by crimes against children (30.02%) and investment fraud (22.10%) from 2022 to 2024.
Top 20 U.S. States Most Affected by Scams
Rank
State
Scam Complaints per 1k-citizens
Losses per Citizen ($)
Scam Effect Score
1
Nevada
3.28
82.26
100.00
2
Arizona
2.65
51.76
94.71
3
California
2.44
64.39
93.69
4
Wyoming
2.34
74.03
92.67
5
Washington
2.26
46.27
87.41
6
Colorado
2.49
40.88
86.39
7
Florida
2.23
45.86
85.37
8
Maryland
2.39
38.16
81.19
9
Massachusetts
2.00
47.49
81.14
10
Alaska
9.15
35.53
80.12
11
Delaware
2.67
35.76
78.08
12
Texas
1.99
43.19
73.90
13
Illinois
2.00
37.69
71.81
13
New York
1.84
45.50
71.81
15
New Jersey
1.65
45.77
65.59
16
Oregon
2.11
33.74
64.57
17
Hawaii
1.80
38.16
64.52
18
Pennsylvania
2.13
30.59
63.50
18
Utah
1.96
36.94
63.50
18
Virginia
1.98
36.02
63.50
Crimes Showing the Highest Increase in Complaints
Rank
Crime Type
2022 Complaints
2023 Complaints
2024 Complaints
Year-over-Year Change (%)
1
Extortion
39,416
48,223
86,415
40.50%
2
Crimes Against Children
2,587
2,361
4,472
30.02%
3
Investment
30,529
39,570
47,919
22.10%
4
Government Impersonation
11,554
14,190
17,367
20.23%
5
Employment
14,946
15,443
20,044
15.16%
6
Ransomware
2,385
2,825
3,156
13.82%
7
Other
9,966
8,808
12,318
11.35%
8
Data Breach
2,795
3,727
3,204
6.31%
9
Personal Data Breach
58,859
55,851
64,882
5.03%
10
Tech Support
32,538
37,560
36,002
4.90%
A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that around 24% of U.S. adults say they got a scam email, text message, or call that led them to share personal information. In addition, IdentityTheft.org also reported that email remains the primary method for phishing scams.
Lennon Han, email communications expert at Mailgo, comments:
"As a global financial epicenter, New York remains a top-tier target for cybercriminals. The data shows that while New Yorkers may be more skeptical—resulting in fewer total complaints—the scams that do succeed are highly lucrative for fraudsters. We are seeing a spike in 'whale' phishing and business email compromise (BEC) attacks that mimic high-level corporate or financial correspondence. For New Yorkers, the threat isn't just the volume of spam, but the precision of the extortion and investment traps landing in their inboxes."
10 common complaints we have about New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
Stay Protected from Scammers - 10 BBB Tips to Help Keep Criminals at Bay
Gallery Credit: JD Knight