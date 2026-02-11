Is New York a Scam Hotspot?

These are the U.S. states most vulnerable to scams. See where New York ranks nationally.

With phishing attacks and online fraud surging these past few months, email communication experts at AI-powered platform Mailgo analyzed FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center data to rank the states based on scam frequency and financial impact.

Key findings:

  • New York ranks 13th nationally (tied with Illinois) with a scam effect score of 71.81.

     

  • The state ranks 13th for financial losses, with residents losing an average of $45.50 per person—nearly identical to neighboring New Jersey ($45.77).

     

  • While New York has a lower complaint rate than the national leaders (1.84 per 1,000 citizens), the high per-capita loss suggests that when New Yorkers are hit, the financial damage is substantial.

     

  • Nationally, scam complaints are surging, with extortion leading at 40.50% growth, followed by crimes against children (30.02%) and investment fraud (22.10%) from 2022 to 2024.

Top 20 U.S. States Most Affected by Scams 

Rank

State

Scam Complaints per 1k-citizens

Losses per Citizen ($)

Scam Effect Score

1

Nevada

3.28

82.26

100.00

2

Arizona

2.65

51.76

94.71

3

California

2.44

64.39

93.69

4

Wyoming

2.34

74.03

92.67

5

Washington

2.26

46.27

87.41

6

Colorado

2.49

40.88

86.39

7

Florida

2.23

45.86

85.37

8

Maryland

2.39

38.16

81.19

9

Massachusetts

2.00

47.49

81.14

10

Alaska

9.15

35.53

80.12

11

Delaware

2.67

35.76

78.08

12

Texas

1.99

43.19

73.90

13

Illinois

2.00

37.69

71.81

13

New York

1.84

45.50

71.81

15

New Jersey

1.65

45.77

65.59

16

Oregon

2.11

33.74

64.57

17

Hawaii

1.80

38.16

64.52

18

Pennsylvania

2.13

30.59

63.50

18

Utah

1.96

36.94

63.50

18

Virginia

1.98

36.02

63.50

Crimes Showing the Highest Increase in Complaints

Rank

Crime Type

2022 Complaints

2023 Complaints

2024 Complaints

Year-over-Year Change (%)

1

Extortion

39,416

48,223

86,415

40.50%

2

Crimes Against Children

2,587

2,361

4,472

30.02%

3

Investment

30,529

39,570

47,919

22.10%

4

Government Impersonation

11,554

14,190

17,367

20.23%

5

Employment

14,946

15,443

20,044

15.16%

6

Ransomware

2,385

2,825

3,156

13.82%

7

Other

9,966

8,808

12,318

11.35%

8

Data Breach

2,795

3,727

3,204

6.31%

9

Personal Data Breach

58,859

55,851

64,882

5.03%

10

Tech Support

32,538

37,560

36,002

4.90%

recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that around 24% of U.S. adults say they got a scam email, text message, or call that led them to share personal information. In addition, IdentityTheft.org also reported that email remains the primary method for phishing scams.

Lennon Han, email communications expert at Mailgo, comments:

"As a global financial epicenter, New York remains a top-tier target for cybercriminals. The data shows that while New Yorkers may be more skeptical—resulting in fewer total complaints—the scams that do succeed are highly lucrative for fraudsters. We are seeing a spike in 'whale' phishing and business email compromise (BEC) attacks that mimic high-level corporate or financial correspondence. For New Yorkers, the threat isn't just the volume of spam, but the precision of the extortion and investment traps landing in their inboxes."

