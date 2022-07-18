Rock Fantasy 36th Anniversary Concert Set for Middletown, NY

Rock Fantasy Concert Shop celebrates 36 years in the Hudson Valley with a special concert at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Middletown.

Rock Fantasy has been a Hudson Valley, NY mainstay since 1985, catering to the hard rock/heavy metal community. Celebrating 36 years, owner Stephen Keeler is getting ready for a big anniversary concert with their first open-air concert at the Orange County Fairgrounds.

Last November, we covered the Hudson Valley Record Shop Celebrating 36 Years, starting off selling records, cassettes, CDs, and t-shirts, eventually incorporating tobacco products, along with comic books and other collectibles. During the 1990s and 2000s, the store would see meet and greets from rock/metal bands to pro wrestlers along with an ever-growing collection of pinball machines. Rock Fantasy now has a huge pinball room as part of their store at 12 East Main St in Middletown, and they often host pinball tournaments out of the shop.

Get our free mobile app

Rock Fantasy 36th Annual Concert

Rock Fantasy will hold a concert in conjunction with the annual Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY on Friday night July 29 featuring the Iron Maiden tribute band Eyes of the Nile along with special guest Chris Caffery of Trans Siberian Orchestra and Savatage, and Pure Steel recording artists Last Pharaoh. The concert is free with paid admission into the fair. The concert will mark Rock Fantasy's first anniversary event since the pandemic. The show starts at 7 pm with free fireworks after the concert!

Get ready for a great rock show. Happy anniversary Rock Fantasy and Up the Irons!