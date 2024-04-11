Popular Hudson Valley Record Store Hosting Massive 420 Event

Rock Fantasy Presents Record Store Day 420 Weekend.

Rock Fantasy has been a Hudson Valley, NY mainstay since 1985, catering to the hard rock/heavy metal community. The record store & smoke shop/pinball room is a popular destination in downtown Middletown, they recently added a brand new Elton John pinball machine to their room. Stephen Keeler, owner of Rock Fantasy is always putting on various events in the area.

A Little About Record Store Day

Record Store Day is an annual event inaugurated in 2007 to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store". Held on one Saturday (typically the third) every April and every Black Friday in November, the day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores around the world.

A number of records are pressed specifically for Record Store Day, with a list of releases for each country, and are only distributed to shops participating in the event.

Record Store Day is headquartered in the United States, where it began. Official organizers operate in the UK, Ireland, Mexico, Europe, Japan and Australia.

Stephen Keeler in recent years formed a partnership with another Middletown area business, Quinnz Pinz, a nearby bowling alley where Keeler books rock and metal shows out regularly, including many tribute acts.

Rock Fantasy Record Store Day 420 Weekend

A massive weekend of fun is planned in conjunction with this year's April Record Store Day as Rock Fantasy and Quinnz Pinz will be teaming up for what is sure to be an amazing weekend. The Rock Fantasy Record Store Day 420 Weekend kicks off on Friday, April 19 at Quinnz Pinz with Gratefully Yours (Grateful Dead tribute) performing at 8 pm.

On Saturday, April 20, the Record Store Day celebration will take place at Rock Fantasy with special deals. Buy RSD titles, and get 10% off all smoke shop items and used vinyl. Then it's back to Quinnz Saturday night for Psycho Circus NYC (Kiss tribute) at 9 pm.

Tickets for both the Gratefully Yours (Grateful Dead tribute) and Psycho Circus NYC (Kiss tribute) shows are $10 each and can be purchased at the door at Quinnz Pinz.

Check out Rock Fantasy on Facebook and Quinnz Pinz official Facebook page for more info.

