Rock and Roll Fundraiser for Local Animal Shelters

How does a day of great music sound in exchange for a donation to help local animal shelters? Sounds like a win/win situation to me. If it sounds good to you, then keep on reading.

There will be a Comforter, Blanket, and Bedding Fundraiser for Area Animal Shelters on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 10AM - 4PM at The Golden Rail Ale House, 29 Old North plank Road in Newburgh. Come for a day of great music by the best local bands while supporting our local animal shelters.

Please bring bagged clean, new or gently used comforters, blankets, towels, sheets and all types of bedding that will be used in the shelters for the dogs and cats to sleep on and be warm this winter. All money donations will be used to purchase more bedding items.

The Golden Rail Ale House, all bands, sound system and drums for the backline are 100% donations. For more information about the fundraiser and how you can help, visit the event facebook page.

