Legendary Guitarist Set For Rare Poughkeepsie Performance

Robin Trower set for weekend show at The Bardavon.

Robin Trower is a British guitarist and songwriter best known for his work in the 1970s as a solo artist and as a member of Procol Harum. He's often celebrated for his soulful, blues-infused guitar style and is sometimes referred to as the "White Hendrix" because of the strong influence Jimi Hendrix had on his playing.

Quick Overview:

Born: March 9, 1945, in Catford, London, England.

Style: Blues rock, psychedelic rock, hard rock.

Key Instruments: Fender Stratocaster (his signature guitar), played through Marshall amps for his famously thick, expressive tone.

Career Highlights:

Procol Harum (1967–1971)

Trower joined Procol Harum after their mega-hit "A Whiter Shade of Pale", contributing to albums like A Salty Dog and Broken Barricades.

He left in 1971 to pursue a solo career more aligned with his love of blues-rock guitar. Robin Trower set sail on forging a solo career and in doing so assembled a new band bringing in James Dewar on vocal and bass duty, and Reg Isidore on drums. The new power trio set the tone on Robin’s 1973 debut solo LP Twice Removed From Yesterday, but it was the follow up, 1974’s Bridge of Sighs that would catapult Trower into an international guitar hero.

Chrysalis/Capitol Chrysalis/Capitol loading...

Solo Career

Breakthrough Album: Bridge of Sighs (1974) – This album is considered his masterpiece and includes tracks like: "Bridge of Sighs" "Day of the Eagle" "Too Rolling Stoned"



Robin Trower Playing the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie Saturday Night

SLP Concerts Presents Robin Trower - Live in Concert with special guest Dave Maida on Saturday, June 21st at the Bardavon. It will be the first performance in the Poughkeepsie area in a number of years for the guitar legend who hasn't played the area in decades. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Bardavon box office. Get tickets and info at the Bardavon website.

