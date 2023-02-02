Robert Plant Set To Rock Bethel Woods

The legendary Led Zeppelin frontman will perform alongside Alison Krauss this Summer.

The upcoming Summer concert season just heated up with the announcement this week of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss coming to the Hudson Valley for a performance.

Greatest of All Time Singers

One of the greatest rock bands of all time, Led Zeppelin formed out of London, England in 1968 with singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones, and drummer John Bonham. The band is one considered one of the pioneers of hard rock and heavy metal, and are one of the most successful rock groups of all time with between 200 to 300 million albums sold worldwide. Led Zeppelin were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Robert Plant of course has a had a successful solo career in addition to Led Zeppelin, and Rolling Stone magazine readers ranked him as "the greatest of all time singers" in a 2011 poll.

Robert Plant has been collaborating with bluegrass-country singer and violinist Alison Krauss for well over a decade recording and performing live. They released the album Raising Sand in 2007 which became huge hit, going platinum, and winning 5 Grammys. Another album Raise the Roof was released in 2021.

Get our free mobile app

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss at Bethel Woods

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will bring their Raise the Roof Tour to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Saturday July 1. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10am the Ticketmaster and the Bethel Woods box office. Get more tickets and info here.

Robert Plant Alison Krauss Opening Night 2022 Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 tour in Rochester, New York on June 1, 2022.

The Best Song From Every Led Zeppelin Album Choosing the best song isn't easy, since many of their LPs come together as a piece – and they include so many classic tracks.