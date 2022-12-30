Here is a list of the Top 5 Hudson Valley Rock Shows of 2022.

There were many great rock shows this past year in the Hudson Valley, and we've compiled a list of our favorite concerts from 2022 that took place in the Hudson Valley. Here's our top 5.

Top 5 Hudson Valley Rock Shows of 2022

5. Zebra at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater Nov. 25

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Zebra, a band popular with WPDH listeners going back many years performed at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill on Friday night, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving weekend) along with special guests Donnie Vie from Enuff Z'Nuff and Alex Nikki and Jokerz Wild. The show was presented in conjunction with Loaded Concerts. With songs like "Tell Me What You Want", "Whos' Behind the Door", and "Bears" just to name a few, Zebra was always a popular fixture on WPDH. I remember way back in the 80's, listening to PDH when those songs were in regular rotation on the airwaves. And these days, we get requests all the time for Zebra tunes. I've seen the band numerous times over the years, and this night was no exception featuring two hours of classic Zebra including their 1983 debut album performed in its entirety along with a full Zep set of Led Zeppelin tunes.

4. Queensryche at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater Apr. 3

Photo credit: Bill Gallucci Photo credit: Bill Gallucci loading...

The heavy metal faithful came out and rocked out to the mighty Queensryche, on an off-night of Judas Priest's 50 Metal Years Tour (Queensryche were direct support for the tour) for a full headlining set of Ryche classics Sunday night, April 3 at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY. The show was presented in conjunction with Loaded Concerts and the night saw Queensryche playing clearly their best setlist ever to an enthusiastic crowd of 80s headbangers.

The full setlist featured 90 minutes of Ryche classics and a future classics, "Man the Machine" from their latest release, 2019's The Verdict. "Man the Machine" was the sole newer track in the setlist with the night being devoted to classic Queensryche. Now, I will say that I honestly would not have minded at all if they threw in a couple of other newer tracks, as the last few albums they have put out with Todd La Torre on vocals have been amazing and on par with the early classic Queensryche albums. But that being said, I feel that the setlist was everything I could have wanted and more. And I think many other fans of the band would agree.



3. The Who at Bethel Woods May 28

The Who Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

The Who played Bethel Woods on Saturday night, May 28, returning to the site for the first time since the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival over 50 years ago with the band backed by the Hudson Valley Philharmonic orchestra on their 'Who Hits Back!' Tour. It was an amazing night and a packed house featuring all the Who classics.

2. Stone Temple Pilots at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater July 30

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

WPDH and Loaded Concerts are presented a special charity show at he Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY featuring Stone Temple Pilots, Steven Adler (GnR), King's X, and ZO2 with 100% of the net proceeds going to the David Z Foundation, providing music education for underprivileged children. Stone Temple Pilots these days features brothers Robert DeLeo (bass) and Dean DeLeo (guitar), Eric Kretz (drums) and charismatic frontman Jeff Gutt, who stepped into the band as replacement for the late Scott Weiland back in 2016, and fills the role nicely. The band played a great set of all the STP classics.

Get our free mobile app



1. Foreigner at Bethel Woods Aug. 7

Photo credit: Shawn Owen Photo credit: Shawn Owen loading...

The WPDH 2022 Summer Concert saw Foreigner bring all the hits to Bethel, NY as Foreigner helped WPDH celebrate 46 years as the Hudson Valley's Home of Rock n Roll! Foreigner's 90 minute, 13 song set list featured all the greatest hits.

An overall great night at Bethel Woods, with Foreigner proving why they are one of the greatest classic rock bands around, and why they are still a big concert draw to this day. Frontman Kelly Hansen and the band never disappoint.