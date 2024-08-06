The summer of 2024 started out with intense heat across the country, including New York. By June 18th, days before the summer solstice, cities around New York State were breaking all-time heat records, as Reuters reported.

This continued devastating heat has caused a variety of issues. The latest issue revolves around bacteria growth.

Lake Closures in New York State

Taking a dip in the water is typically a great way to get some relief from the heat. However, it's partly because of this extended heat that many lakes in the area have had to close recently.

Both Putnam County and Westchester County have had to make temporary closures at local beaches this summer due to an increase in algae blooms. Sullivan County is the latest in this growing list of counties that have had to make closures.

Algae Blooms in Lake Superior Beach, Bethel, NY Sullivan County Government loading...

Algae Blooms in Sullivan County

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sullivan County released the news that Lake Superior Beach in Bethel, NY would need to temporarily close to the public due to "unhealthy algae blooms," that have increased, "due in large part to the ongoing hot weather," according to the Parks, Recreation and Beautification Director Brian Scardefield.

The blue-green algae that is causing the need to close the beach poses risks to humans and pets alike. Contact with this algae can have a range of effects from skin, eye, and throat irritation to nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

If you have been in contact with these harmful algae blooms, you should immediately clean the exposed area. If your symptoms are more severe, seek medical attention and report your symptoms to the NYS Department of Health.

Things to Still Do at Lake Superior in Bethel

The picnic, hiking, and public boat launch at Lake Superior in Bethel are all still open and accessible to the public. However, any and all lake-oriented activities like swimming and boat rentals are suspended until the water is clear of harmful algae.

