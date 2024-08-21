Popular Poughkeepsie Bar Targeted By Brazen Burglar [Video]
Mahoney's has been a popular Poughkeepsie mainstay for many years, with the college crowd and families alike. Winner of the Best Irish Pub in the Hudson Valley award, Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse is known not only for its great food, including some of the best burgers, steaks and Irish fare in town, but also for its nightlife.
The bar has celebrated 20 years in the Hudson Valley this year.
Mahoney's has always been a great spot with many memories of hosting radio station events throughout the years along with company holiday parties. Emmett Woods and the crew always make you feel at home.
Man Breaks into Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse
We spoke with Pat Rohan, manager of Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse, and got details about a robbery that took place Monday morning around 7 am. A man in a black hoodie rode up to the establishment on a bicycle and removed a window-mounted AC unit to get inside the establishment, stealing two cash registers that contained an undisclosed amount of cash.
In one part of the surveillance video, you can see the man removing the AC unit and climbing into the lower level of the bar.
Another part of the video shows the man crashing to the ground upon entering.
Rohan tells us that the robbery is under investigation and that the local authorities believe they know who the man is in the surveillance video footage, indicating that it's only a matter of time before the man will be caught and justice will be served.
