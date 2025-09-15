Road Rage Incident Halts Ambulance Responding to Emergency Call in Orange County

When out on the road traveling, as a driver, you need to be aware at all times regarding your surroundings and other vehicles around you. This is especially important when emergency vehicles are in a rush to respond to a call. In those incidents, drivers know to pull aside if possible to get out of the emergency vehicles way. This was not the case however in an incident recently in Orange County, which required the presence of State Police.

Road Rage Chase in Wallkill

The incident that took place occurred recently in the Town of Wallkill on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. According to a report issued by the New York State Police, Troopers from the SP Middletown barracks responded to reports of a road rage incident at approximately 11:36a.m.

Troopers arrived to the scene on County Route 78 near High Barney Road and found a Town of Wawayanda Ambulance and a 2001 Chrysler at the center of the commotion, and began an investigation. According to the report, the investigation revealed that the ambulance was operating in emergency mode with lights flashing as paramedics were in route to an emergency call.

While in route, the ambulance legally passed the 2001 Chrysler driven by 47-year old, Terrill Osborne, of Middletown. Osborne afterward then began a pursuit of the ambulance, driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

Osborne is accused of then pulling alongside the ambulance, illegally passing it, and then pulled in front of it attempting to stop the vehicle. This then obstructed the paramedic from continuing to respond to the emergency call.

Road Rage Arrest

Troopers on scene placed Osborne under arrest and took him to SP Middletown for processing. Osborne was officially charged with the crimes of

Obstructing Emergency Medical Services, Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Unclassified Misdemeanor

Multiple Violations of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law

Osborne was later released from police custody with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wawayanda Court on October 9, 2025, at 3:00p.m.

