Customers at New York Rite Aid stores have been greeted with empty shelves and low inventory. Does this mean that they will be closing soon?

I recently visited the Rite-Aid on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and was shocked to find almost nothing there. It looked similar to the drug store chain's Red Oaks Mills location during the weeks before it permanently closed down.

Entire aisles of the store are empty, with some categories of items simply missing. For example, the deodorant section has no product at all. Shelves in the soda and beer section have only a few cases strategically spaced out along the entire aisle to fill much of the dead space.

Pegs where candy and snacks usually hang are completely empty and whole sections of the store look like something out of a post-apocalyptic movie.

Other shoppers have reported similar situations in other Rite Aid stores throughout New York State, begging the question of whether these locations are on the brink of being shuttered.

Rite Aid Stores Respond to Questions About Low Inventory

In response to customers' questions about the status of their local Rite Aid, the store has issued an honest response, blaming the empty shelves on its recent bankruptcy filing.

The message, which is posted next to low-inventory areas of the store claims that Rite Aid is now a "stronger and healthier company" after coming out of a period of financial difficulty. The company explains that although it has closed many of its stores, it's now restocking the shelves of its existing locations and continuing to offer pharmacy services for as many people as possible.

It could take some time before Rite Aid returns to the stores everyone remembers. According to the company, it has "a long way to go" before things are "make things right". The message thanks customers for their support and asks for patience as Rite Aid stores emerge from bankruptcy.

