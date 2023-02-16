Favorite Rhinebeck Restaurant Announces Second Location in Ulster County, NY

Hudson Valley foodies can't imagine better news than one of their favorite restaurants expanding within our area. There are great, locally-owned businesses in the Hudson Valley that have incredible food which makes our mouths water.

Each town is known for having at least 3, fan-favorite restaurants that locals choose to dine at frequently. When we spend time at some of our favorite eateries, we begin to make friends with not only the owner but also the staff and other Hudson Valley foodies that enjoy similar tastes.

A Favorite Rhinebeck, NY Restaurant Has Announced Their Second Location

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

Rhinebeck is located in Dutchess County, NY. There is an extensive amount of fascinating history that lies within this historic location. Rhinebeck was once known as Kipsbergen, and the post office is on the National Register of Historic Places.

From historic sites to visit to a variety of food options to experience and more, Rhinebeck is known to attract even local celebrities to this alluring spot. They enjoyed it so much that they decided to open Samuel's Sweet Shop right on East Market Street.

Get our free mobile app

A unique and beloved restaurant in Rhinebeck will soon open a second location in Ulster County, NY. Local residents and those who visit have all had positive reviews in regard to this fan-favorite eatery.

Cinnamon Indian Cuisine Brings Authentic Flavors To The Hudson Valley

Have you been here before? Usually, the answer is yes. Cinnamon Indian Cuisine is known for bringing mouth-watering dishes to those who visit their restaurant in Rhinebeck, NY. They opened in 2011.

They take pride in having flavors of India's regions and sharing that with Hudson Valley residents. Their one-of-a-kind cocktails, wines and flavors leave guests wanting more.

Cinnamon Indian Cuisine introduces high-quality meats, dairy and even produce to those who choose to dine at their location. These ingredients come from local farms.

With it being located in the center of the Village of Rhinebeck, it's easy to see this inviting and warm energy from Cinnamon Indian Cuisine. Who doesn't love dining out at a local restaurant that also has a spice room?

According to their website,

"Cinnamon Indian Cuisine has been recognized with the 2013, 2015 and 2017 Certificate of Excellence, based on the consistently great reviews they have earned on TripAdvisor."

When Will Cinnamon Indian Cuisine Expand To Their Second, Hudson Valley Location?

Whether Hudson Valley foodies heard this through word of mouth, this article or somewhere on Facebook, it's news that will excite the entire community.

On Facebook, Cinnamon Indian Cuisine shared information about their second location opening. Excited guests were asking questions in the comment section about their new location and when it would be open.

According to Cinnamon Indian Cuisine's Facebook post and responses, they will be opening their second location in June of 2023. They are expanding their location to Ulster County, in Woodstock, NY.

Not only will Hudson Valley foodies be able to enjoy this authentic Indian food in Rhinebeck but soon enough, it will also be available in Woodstock as well. The summer of 2023 is looking bright for not only Cinnamon Indian Cuisine but those loyal customers who love to watch them grow all throughout the Hudson Valley.

Stay updated here and also on their social media platforms.

What Hudson Valley restaurant do you enjoy greatly and would like to see also expand? Share with us below.

4 Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Best Outdoor Dining Experience Throughout the Hudson Valley, there are plenty of hotspots to sit back, relax and sip on your favorite drink while enjoying a tasty meal for an outdoor dining experience.

Let's take a look at some fan favorites.