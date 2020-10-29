Rhinebeck Homes Featured in Popular National Magazine

The Village of Rhinebeck in Dutchess County is no stranger to good press. There are several celebrities living in the area, some who even have businesses there. And there have been many times when the Country Living Fair has been held at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds, in turn making the pages of Country Living Magazine. I’ve also seen it pop up here and there in a few lifestyle magazines, but the other day I saw a really big spread focusing on some of the beautiful houses.

I finally got around to taking a good look at my June 2020 issue of HGTV Magazine. Yeah, I know, that was a few months ago, but it’s been a busy summer. You know, with all the binge-watching and stuff. Anyway, every month HGTV has a feature called “Copy the Curb Appeal”, which features houses in different towns or cities around the country. And in this issue it was Rhinebeck. Four beautiful Rhinebeck houses featured prominently in the pages of HGTV Magazine. And of course the houses are beautiful. There is a pink one that I have passed and even parked near many times.

I always feel so proud when towns in the Hudson Valley make it to magazines that I subscribe to. And I get excited if I actually recognize the business, the view, or in this case, the houses. I’ve looked at the feature over and over since I discovered it, and I may even try to copy some of the looks on my own house. Want to see the article and the pictures? Check them out right here.

Congratulations to Rhinebeck and to the homeowners. And thanks for bringing the beauty of the Hudson Valley to the attention of the rest of the country.