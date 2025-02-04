Celeb Calls Out Rhinebeck, NY Restaurant Over Social Media Post

A Hudson Valley restaurant came under fire after a celebrity threatened to boycott them over a disturbing social media post.

The politically charged climate in Rhinebeck, New York exploded in a war of words that caught the attention of one of the area's biggest celebrities. The small, Dutchess County town is home to A-list talent such as Paul Rudd, Jefferey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton. The trio don't just reside in Rhinebeck but also contribute to the community through local charities, events and as co-owners of Samuel's Sweet Shop on East Market Street.

Celeb Calls Out Hudson Valley Restaurant After Disturbing Social Media Post

An online parenting group that was purportedly established to share fun family events and activities for kids in Rhinebeck devolved into a political battleground last week. As we've all come to learn, there is an annoying subset of the public consisting of both right and left-leaning people who just can't seem to shut up about politics.

It's unclear why, but a conversation spiraled out of control on this family-friendly Facebook group about the current administration's new immigration policy. One particularly opinionated commenter was posting anonymously about reporting anyone who was Spanish-speaking to ICE.

After receiving criticism for their comments, the group member dug in deeper and revealed that they were the husband of an employee at the Beekman Arms. The anonymous poster went on to claim that their spouse, who they identified by name, works at the front desk of the hotel, "so we know immediately when there are illegals" and would be "making calls accordingly".

The post caught the attention of Hilarie Burton, who is a member of several local community Facebook groups. The actress called out the comments and tagged the Beekman Arms in a post demanding answers. Burton says that she not only frequents the restaurant at the inn but has also recommended friends and business associates stay there when visiting the area, insisting she'd "like to know if that is the stance of the business before ever coming back".

Beekman Arms Responds to Burton and Rhinebeck Community

Jonathan Torres, the General Manager of the Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn quickly took to the business's official Facebook page to denounce the "hateful comments" made in its name. Torres went on to accuse the person making claims about targeting Spanish-speaking individuals of "impersonating a staff member".

We want to make clear that we in no way tolerate or condone the behavior of this individual, nor do we tolerate hateful speech or behaviors in any capacity from our personnel or guests.

It's unclear if Burton has been satisfied with the response. The actress' Facebook account has not responded to or "liked" the Beekman Arms' official statement which was made five days ago.

