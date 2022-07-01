It's July 4th weekend, and we've got the top 5 spots in the Hudson Valley to check out fireworks.

There are many great fireworks shows all over the Hudson Valley for July 4th each year. I remember many years ago when Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls would be the place to be. The park would be packed to see the amazing fireworks display overlooking the Hudson River, and it would take forever to get out of the park afterward. Fond memories for me as a kid growing up. These days I often visit Shadows Marina in Poughkeepsie for what I feel is the best spot around to watch fireworks.

Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

My friends Nick and Amanda have the Nauti Gal boat at Shadows Marina in Poughkeepsie. It's definitely a favorite spot to hang out and watch the July 4th fireworks.

We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite spots to view fireworks were, and have compiled a Top 5 List.

Top 5 Places to Watch July 4th Fireworks in the Hudson Valley

5. Cantine Field Saugerties

Youtube: William Maloney Youtube: William Maloney loading...

Many Hudson Valley residents seem to like Cantine Field in Saugerties for July 4th festivities. The Saugerties 4th of July parade is held on Monday, July 4 with fireworks at dusk at Cantine Field.

4. Rondout Creek Kingston

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

The Rondout in Kingston is always a popular spot for July 4th fireworks. I've been there before and they put on one of the absolute best displays around, and the atmosphere at the Rondout Creek is tough to beat. You can watch the fireworks from TR Gallo Park just after dark on Monday, July 4.

3. Poughkeepsie Waterfront

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Going back to what I said, the Poughkeepsie waterfront is my go-to spot to watch fireworks, and many Hudson Valley residents feel the same. Whether it's Shadows Marina, or over by the old Poughkeepsie Icehouse spot next to Waryas Park, or even the Walkway Over the Hudson, the Poughkeepsie Waterfront is a popular July 4th destination to watch the fireworks. Note: The Walkway Over the Hudson charges a fee if you want to watch from on the walkway. Fireworks at dusk on Monday, July 4.

2. West Point

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

When asked about their favorite fireworks spots in the area, a lot of people said West Point. The West Point Independence Day Celebration is part of the "Music Under the Stars" summer concert series featuring the West Point Band. The event takes place on Saturday, July 2, 7:30 pm-9:30 pm and it is free.

1. Home on the Couch

Photo by Coen Staal on Unsplash Photo by Coen Staal on Unsplash loading...

Surprisingly, the most popular spot to watch fireworks according to the Hudson Valley is at home on the couch. Different reasons were given for this answer, from people not being a fan of big crowds, to not wanting to be away from their dogs (understandable as most dogs hate fireworks), to just not having any interest in seeing fireworks.

If you plan on venturing out this July 4th holiday weekend, you'll want to check out the annual Fireworks Map here for an extensive listing of fireworks shows all over the Hudson Valley.