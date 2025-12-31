New York Not Among States on Restaurant ‘Filthy’ List

New York Not Among States on Restaurant &#8216;Filthy&#8217; List

Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images

New data has identified the states with the worst restaurant hygiene, with New Jersey crowned the filthiest .

A new study led by restaurant furniture experts Affordable Seating has researched which states have the most poorly rated restaurants (2.5 out of five stars or lower) among TripAdvisor reviews that mention bad food hygiene and cleanliness, identifying the ten filthiest states.   

Top 10 States with the Dirtiest Restaurants

Rank 

State 

Reviews Mentioning ‘Dirty Restaurant’ 

Reviews Mentioning ‘Hair in Food’ 

Reviews Mentioning ‘Rats and Roaches’ 

1 

New Jersey 

320,520 

1,883 

810 

2 

Florida 

4,560 

1,691 

636 

3 

California 

3,332 

1,731 

960 

4 

Arizona 

1,759 

639 

443 

5 

Texas 

1,068 

471 

232 

6 

Louisiana 

951 

412 

399 

7 

Alabama 

918 

404 

141 

8 

Maryland 

884 

436 

201 

9 

Nevada 

881 

579 

414 

10 

Georgia 

856 

375 

216 

New Jersey is crowned the state with the dirtiest restaurants, with 320.5k reviews highlighting ‘dirty restaurant’ in reviews, which is a staggering 854% higher than the average across the top ten worst states.   

The state also had the hairiest food, with 1.8k complaints from customers finding hair in their food. Foodies wanting to try the state’s famous disco fries must stay vigilant when scouting out places to eat.   

Second is Florida, with 4.5k complaints of dirty restaurants and an extra 636 reviews mentioning rats and roaches. The state is a popular location for families, bringing in millions of tourists each year - along with hungry critters.   

California ranks third, with 3.3k ‘dirty restaurant’ complaints, and the second-highest number of ‘hair in food’ reviews, at 1.7k.   

The state also had the highest number of rodents reported, with 960 mentions of rats and roaches in eating establishments, 101% higher than the top ten average.   

Arizona and Texas rank fourth and fifth, with 1.7k and 1k ‘dirty restaurants’ mentions across visitor reviews, respectively.   

Louisiana, Alabama, Maryland, Nevada, and Georgia are at the bottom of the top ten, with an average of 898 ‘dirty restaurant’ complaints, 441 instances of ‘hair in food', and 477 rodent issues of ‘rats’ and ‘roaches’ between them.   

Zach Kanoff from Affordable Seating commented on the findings:

“With the ever-growing rush of customers and pressure of working in hospitality, mistakes will be made. It's shocking to see a high volume of complaints regarding food hygiene.    

Food enthusiasts must take extra care in remaining vigilant in spotting any potential food hygiene issues, such as dirty plates, glasses, or cutlery, food not being warmed through, and meat not being thoroughly checked before eating.    

If a complaint is necessary, it’s worth making one. Hopefully, by doing so, the establishment will improve the quality of its food, making the customers happy and reducing the number of negative reviews.”   

