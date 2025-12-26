McDonald’s Crowned America’s Most Loyal Holiday Food Brand

McDonald’s Crowned America’s Most Loyal Holiday Food Brand

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New research identifies the U.S. company with the most loyal customers in 2025. 

McDonald's operates over 39,000 restaurants worldwide in more than 100 countries. The company is known for its iconic menu items, such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McChicken, and French fries. There are hundreds of McDonald's all around New York and the Hudson Valley.

Also See: Burger Heaven! 7 of the Best Hudson Valley Burger Spots

The study, conducted by demand planning software Algo, analyzed average monthly search volumes for Fortune 500 companies. Those with the highest average monthly search volumes have been ranked based on customer loyalty. Each company's founding location, employee count, and annual revenue in 2025 were also examined to identify patterns in customer engagement. 

Amazon ranks first, with 152,878,909 average monthly searches, which is almost three times more than WalmartAccording to the study, the Washington state-based business employs 1,556,000 people and has a 2025 revenue of $637.9 billion. 

Walmart follows in second place, with 59,024,820 average monthly searches. Despite ranking second in customer loyalty, the company has the highest 2025 revenue in America at $680.9 billion. The retail giant also employs 2.1 million people, making it the largest employer among the top-ranking companies. 

Target secures third place, with 44,388,230 monthly searches. Founded in Minnesota, Target has a 2025 revenue of $106.5 billion and a workforce of 440,000 employees.  

In fourth place, with 35,787,757 average monthly searches, is Home Depot. The retailer, founded in Georgia, has an annual revenue of $159.5 billion for 2025 and employs 470,100 people. 

Despite having a modest workforce of 150,000 employees, McDonald's has a 2025 revenue of $25.9 billion. The Illinois-founded company leads the food-service sector and ranks fifth in customer loyalty overall, with 31,850,773 average monthly searches. 

Starbucks follows closely behind as the second company in the food-service sector. The Washington-based business has the sixth most loyal customers, with 26,849,124 monthly searches, as well as $36.1 billion in annual revenue for 2025 and 361,000 employees. 

Costco ranks seventh, with 24,959,657 average monthly searcheseBay ranks eighth, with 24,948,423 average monthly searches, followed by Walgreens in ninth place, with 20,500,404 average monthly searchesBest Buy rounds out the top 10, with 18,778,099 average monthly searches 

Table 1: U.S. businesses with the most loyal customers

Rank 

U.S. company 

Average monthly searches 

Revenue (2025) 

1 

Amazon 

152,878,909 

$637.9 billion 

2 

Walmart 

59,024,820 

$680.9 billion 

3 

Target 

44,388,230 

$106.5 billion 

4 

Home Depot 

35,787,757 

$159.5 billion 

5 

McDonald's 

31,850,773 

$25.9 billion 

6 

Starbucks 

26,849,124 

$36.1 billion 

7 

Costco 

24,959,657 

$254.4 billion 

8 

eBay 

24,948,423 

$10.2 billion 

9 

Walgreens 

20,500,404 

$147.6 billion 

10 

Best Buy 

18,778,099 

$41.5 billion 


Sanjeev Balasubramanian, SVP of Solution Architecture at Algo, commented on the findings, 

"By examining online search data, this study highlights consumer trends across America. The results show customer loyalty for retail giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, suggesting these companies will be the go-to stores in the run-up to Black Friday and the holidays. 

WPDH-WPDA logo
Get our free mobile app

"What's interesting is that companies with smaller teams, such as McDonald's and eBay, can maintain a strong customer base. This suggests that a greater push for online visibility and brand management can lead to prolonged loyalty in 2025." 

Which McDonald's Location is the Best in the Mid-Hudson Valley?

Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

Check Out The McMansion! Most Extraordinary McDonald's in the World Here in NY

The home was built in 1795 for the Denton family on Long Island who is the founder of the town of Hempstead. It was an 18th-century farmhouse. McDonald's bought the property in 1985 with plans of leveling the home and building a fast food restaurant. That's when the residents of the Town of Hempstead stepped in to try and save the historic home according to Atlas Obscura. McDonald's agreed to restore the mansion in exchange for allowing them to build a drive-thru lane. Check out this unique and extraordinary McDonald's that is known as the Denton House McDonald's or the McMansion!

Gallery Credit: Lejaceman-TripAdvisor; Google Maps

Vintage McDonald's Playland Pieces for Sale on Facebook Marketplace

Someone in Johnstown is selling some amazing McMemories-- Original pieces of a McDonald's Playland!

Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH

More From WPDH-WPDA