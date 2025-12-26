McDonald’s Crowned America’s Most Loyal Holiday Food Brand
New research identifies the U.S. company with the most loyal customers in 2025.
McDonald's operates over 39,000 restaurants worldwide in more than 100 countries. The company is known for its iconic menu items, such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McChicken, and French fries. There are hundreds of McDonald's all around New York and the Hudson Valley.
The study, conducted by demand planning software Algo, analyzed average monthly search volumes for Fortune 500 companies. Those with the highest average monthly search volumes have been ranked based on customer loyalty. Each company's founding location, employee count, and annual revenue in 2025 were also examined to identify patterns in customer engagement.
Amazon ranks first, with 152,878,909 average monthly searches, which is almost three times more than Walmart. According to the study, the Washington state-based business employs 1,556,000 people and has a 2025 revenue of $637.9 billion.
Walmart follows in second place, with 59,024,820 average monthly searches. Despite ranking second in customer loyalty, the company has the highest 2025 revenue in America at $680.9 billion. The retail giant also employs 2.1 million people, making it the largest employer among the top-ranking companies.
Target secures third place, with 44,388,230 monthly searches. Founded in Minnesota, Target has a 2025 revenue of $106.5 billion and a workforce of 440,000 employees.
In fourth place, with 35,787,757 average monthly searches, is Home Depot. The retailer, founded in Georgia, has an annual revenue of $159.5 billion for 2025 and employs 470,100 people.
Despite having a modest workforce of 150,000 employees, McDonald's has a 2025 revenue of $25.9 billion. The Illinois-founded company leads the food-service sector and ranks fifth in customer loyalty overall, with 31,850,773 average monthly searches.
Starbucks follows closely behind as the second company in the food-service sector. The Washington-based business has the sixth most loyal customers, with 26,849,124 monthly searches, as well as $36.1 billion in annual revenue for 2025 and 361,000 employees.
Costco ranks seventh, with 24,959,657 average monthly searches. eBay ranks eighth, with 24,948,423 average monthly searches, followed by Walgreens in ninth place, with 20,500,404 average monthly searches. Best Buy rounds out the top 10, with 18,778,099 average monthly searches.
Table 1: U.S. businesses with the most loyal customers
Rank
U.S. company
Average monthly searches
Revenue (2025)
1
Amazon
152,878,909
$637.9 billion
2
Walmart
59,024,820
$680.9 billion
3
Target
44,388,230
$106.5 billion
4
Home Depot
35,787,757
$159.5 billion
5
McDonald's
31,850,773
$25.9 billion
6
Starbucks
26,849,124
$36.1 billion
7
Costco
24,959,657
$254.4 billion
8
eBay
24,948,423
$10.2 billion
9
Walgreens
20,500,404
$147.6 billion
10
Best Buy
18,778,099
$41.5 billion
Sanjeev Balasubramanian, SVP of Solution Architecture at Algo, commented on the findings,
"By examining online search data, this study highlights consumer trends across America. The results show customer loyalty for retail giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, suggesting these companies will be the go-to stores in the run-up to Black Friday and the holidays.
"What's interesting is that companies with smaller teams, such as McDonald's and eBay, can maintain a strong customer base. This suggests that a greater push for online visibility and brand management can lead to prolonged loyalty in 2025."
