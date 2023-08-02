Southside Johnny Set to Play City Winery Hudson Valley

Legendary Jersey rocker performing this weekend at popular venue in Montgomery, NY.

Many memories of Southside Johnny performing in the Hudson Valley area over the years. In fact, its been almost 15 years to the day that Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes headlined one of the WPDH Roofathon charity events the station did back in the day, on August 9, 2008 at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes first achieved prominence in the mid-1970s, emerging from the same New Jersey Shore music scene as his now legendary contemporary and friend Bruce Springsteen. Southside Johnny has long been considered the Grandfather of "the New Jersey Sound", with even Jon Bon Jovi acknowledging him as his "reason for singing."

Southside’s first three albums, I Don’t Want to Go Home (1976) This is Time It’s for Real (1977) and Hearts of Stone (1979) were produced by band co-founder Steven Van Zandt (E Street Band, The Sopranos), and largely featured songs written by Van Zandt and/or Springsteen. The Van Zandt-written “I Don’t Want to Go Home” became Southside’s signature song.. Other notable songs included "The Fever ", "Talk To Me", "This Time It's For Real", "Love on the Wrong Side of Town", and a cover of Springsteen's "Hearts of Stone". They also had a hit with Sam Cook's "Havin' a Party" which they covered for their 1981 live album, Reach Up and Touch the Sky.

Southside Johnny Performing at City Winery Hudson Valley

City Winery Hudson Valley opened in 2020 and has become the Hudson Valley's premier venue, restaurant, winery and event space located in Montgomery, NY. Southside Johnny will play City Winery Hudson Valley on Sunday, Aug 6 at 2pm. The show is part of their City Winery Hudson Valley Concert In the Vineyard Series. The venue has a great weekend lined up as they took to social media to invite everyone out as they'll be "havin' a party" this weekend. The weekend of performances also features a concert on Saturday featuring the "Queen of New Orleans Bounce" Big Freedia. Check out the City Winery Hudson Valley website here to get tickets and information.

