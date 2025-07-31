Residents Return Following Gas Leak Evacuations in Orange County

It has been an eventful 24 hours in the Timber Ridge Area, in the town of Woodbury in Orange County. A reported gas leak in the area required repair and caused the evacuation of multiple residence in the area.

Gas Leak Details

The gas leak was originally reported on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:22pm, when calls were first made to the Town of Woodbury Police Department. Upon arrival tests were conducted and multiple residences in the area were confirmed to have elevated gas readings.

The elevated gas readings led law enforcement to evacuate residences on the streets of Helene Circle, Fox Meadow, Plum Court, Teal Court, Sycamore Court, and Walnut Way, out of precaution. Law enforcement in coordination with the Red Cross placed the evacuated residents at a temporary shelter set up at the Woodbury Senior Center located at 16 County Route 105.

Repair crews from Central Hudson would arrive later to the area and began work on fixing the gas leak and restoring the area. Initial estimates on the scene placed the repairs as being a 6-8 hour job, with the potential to become an extended operation.

Residence Returned

In an update to the original story issued by the Town of Woodbury Police Department late yesterday morning, evacuated residence from the Timber Ridge area, including those on Helene Circle affected by the gas leak, were given permission to return home.

Residence though were also advised that at the time, crews were still working on the scene and that no vehicle traffic was to be permitted on Helene Circle. Helene Circle residents were also advised that alternate parking could be found in the area while crews continued work.

Previous Coverage: Gas Leak Triggers Evacuations of Residences in Orange County

In addition, some homes in the area were also temporarily left without both gas and electricity. Anyone seeking further information or assistance are advised to contact the Town of Woodbury Police at 845-928-2341.

