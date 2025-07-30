Police in the Orange County town of Woodbury were contacted last night, Tuesday, July 29, regarding a possible gas leak at an area in town. A subsequent investigation led to the precautionary evacuation of residents on multiple streets while the matter is being attended to.

Gas Leak Evacuation

The call to Woodbury Police regarding the gas leak was made at approximately 6:22pm, last evening. The gas leak was reported to be on Helene Circle in Timber Ridge.

Tests were conducted and elevated gas readings were detected at multiple residences in the area. According to the press release issued by the Town of Woodbury Police Department via their Facebook page, after the elevated gas levels were detected, out of precaution, the streets of Helene Circle, Fox Meadow, Plum Court, Teal Court, Sycamore Court, and Walnut Way were evacuated.

With the evacuations, a temporary shelter was been established at the Woodbury Senior Center located at 16 County Route 105, and officials coordinated with the Red Cross.

Gas Leak Repair

With the gas leak, Central Hudson was contacted and sent workers to evaluate and fix the the problem. What specifically caused the leak was not stated in the press release, however Central Hudson estimated that the repairs and restoration would take approximately 6-8 hours. However, the possibility of an extended operation is possible.

Multiple agencies reported to the scene to assist and aid with the evacuation, including the Woodbury PD, Central Hudson, Woodbury FD, Woodbury EMS, New York State Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County OEM, Woodbury Town Officials, Orange County Officials, American Red Cross.

WPDH reached out to the Town of Woodbury Police Department for an update and additional information and have no yet received a response at this time. We will continue to monitor this situation for if or when new information becomes available.

