Rescheduled 2023 Freedom Fest Announced for Orange County, NY

Annual salute to veterans event now set for August in Montgomery.

Montgomery is a village located in Orange County, NY that is home to Thomas Bull Memoria Park. Thomas Bull Memorial Park currently spans over 719 acres. The development of the park was initiated in 1965, with the acquisition of four dairy farms, resulting in the construction of a picnic grove, an 18 hole championship golf course to be named Stony Ford Golf Course and The Lodge clubhouse. In 1965, the park was officially renamed the Thomas Bull Memorial Park, after one of the earliest settlers in the County.

The County Legislature approved the re-naming of Orange County Park after descendants of Thomas Bull donated the adjacent 189 acres of land and the historic 18th century homestead known as Hill Hold to the County. Over the next several years, many new recreational facilities were added to the park to provide opportunities for individuals to participate in ice skating, skiing (no longer available), tennis, boating, fishing and equestrian activities.

2023 Freedom Fest Event in Montgomery, NY Rescheduled

Freedom Fest was scheduled to take place Friday, July 21 at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery, but due to excessively wet conditions at the park, its been moved to Friday, Aug. 25. Freedom Fest will include a special salute to our veterans and will feature live music from the Black Dirt Bandits as well as a variety of food trucks and vendors. The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dusk. Residents can purchase food and drinks from vendors throughout the evening.

Attendees are free to bring their own food and beverage, but no glass bottles permitted. Also no pets, no pop up tents, no sparklers. Thomas Bull Memorial Park is located at 211 Route 416 in Montgomery, NY.

