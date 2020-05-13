With all the turmoil around the world, and especially the New York City area, this would have been the last thing we would have needed. A report from Ars Technica indicates that pieces from a rocket recently lunched from China missed New York City by about 15 minutes.

The NY Post says the 100 foot rocket was launched May 5. After around a week in space, the 100 ton rocket started falling back into Earth at thousands of miles per hour. While most of the rocket burnt up upon re-entry, some pieces, the size of a bus, fell into the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. Space Command tracked the re-entry.

Ars Technica says that the debris missed New York City by about 15 to 20 minutes. Had the rocket fallen back into Earth just a but earlier, it may have been a very bad day for some people in the New York City area.

