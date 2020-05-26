Remembering Levon Helm

Today is a special day. Bittersweet. Today, May 26 2020, is the day that Levon Helm would have turned 80 years old. Levon Helm was probably best known with his work with The Band. One of the best bands in rock and roll history, in my opinion. He was an amazing musician. A multi-instrumentalist, a singer, a songwriter, an actor and a hell of a nice guy.

I got to meet Levon a few times at the radio station when The Band would come in for interviews before their shows at The Chance. They were all gracious and humble, and seemingly unaware of their talent and their fame.

I feel very fortunate to have seen Levon the year before he passed away. It was a birthday concert at UPAC in Kingston. It was a star studded birthday celebration, and Levon seemed so happy to be there.

Levon Helm’s legacy lives on through his music, and through the Rambles at The Barn in Woodstock. Levon’s daughter Amy is a also a great musician with a band of her own, and plays the Hudson Valley area often. Levon Helm touched everyone who met him, and many more through his music. He will live forever in our hearts and happily, in our ears.

