Famous Hudson Valley Diner That Made National Headlines On Market

The Hudson Valley's most famous diner has just been listed and residents are hopeful a new owner will bring it back to life.

The Hudson Valley's diner scene is getting smaller and smaller. The once great diners of the region have fallen into disrepair, been put up for sale or are sitting empty waiting for the wrecking ball to knock them down

Over the past decade, so many diners have left the Hudson Valley. Six years ago, the College Diner in New Paltz closed and is still looking for a new owner. The once-great Table Talk diner in Poughkeepsie shut down during COVID. The restaurants were joined by the Oddesy Diner, which closed its doors in Wappingers Falls last month.

Several more diners have been put on the market including The Village Diner in Red Hook, the Coach Diner in New Windsor, and Karen's Diner on Route 22 in Pawling.

Canva Canva loading...

Famous Hudson Valley Diner Makes National News

Over the summer, a Hudson Valley diner made national headlines for its partnership with a popular snack brand. The former Dixon Roadside in Woodstock, New York was transformed into the Cheez-In Diner, which served an outrageous assortment of foods made with Cheez-It crackers.

The diner at 261 Tinker Street was only open for a week, but raked in over $180,000 in profits. Cheez-It fans from all over the East Coast traveled to the diner to sip on Cheez-It Milkshakes, Dine on Cheez-Burgers and try the specially designed jukebox that takes Cheez-Its instead of quarters.

The publicity stunt worked and the pop-up restaurant became the talk of the nation. The small Hudson Valley diner was bombarded with social media influencers and news organizations highlighting the wacky menu items and unwittingly giving away millions of dollars in free advertising to the snack brand.

Canva/Kellogg's/Google Maps Canva/Kellogg's/Google Maps loading...

Woodstock, New York Diner Goes on Sale

The famous Cheez-Its diner closed in May and it looks like its owners are hoping to generate an inflated price due to its fifteen minutes of fame. The 1,300-square-foot restaurant that only accommodates 90 customers at a time is on the market for $1.75 million.

According to photos included in the listing, the restaurant's exterior has been repainted to a neutral beige and most of the Cheez-Its decor has been removed from inside. In fact, the only remaining hint of the diner's former occupant is the red and yellow cheese wheel wallpaper that still adorns the front of the reception area.

If you're interested in opening up your own snack-themed diner, you can check out the official listing from New Paltz Properties.

A Look Inside The Worlds Only Cheez-In Diner in Woodstock, New York Cheez-It announced a unique pop-up experience in Woodstock, New York when they introduced the world's only Cheez-In Diner with Cheez-It-themed decor, food, and fun! Gallery Credit: Jess Buono