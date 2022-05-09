A-List Musicians to Host Hudson Valley’s Own Rock and Roll Camp

Just about everybody has heard of Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp. It even had its own reality show for a while. I don’t think the show is on anymore, but I’m pretty sure the camp still exists. I’m positive that the Rock and Roll Camp we have right here in the Hudson Valley is happening. You don’t know what I’m talking about? Read on…

Camp Cripple Creek is one of the coolest opportunities for music lovers to hang with some of the best musicians around, many of them with ties to the Hudson Valley and one of the world’s most loved bands, The Band. The Band’s connection to the Woodstock area is well known. They recorded their album Music From Big Pink in a Pink House in the Saugerties Woodstock area.

Even years later, The Band was in Woodstock. They played venues throughout the Hudson Valley. Sadly, Rick Danko passed away, and then we lost Levon Helm. But The Band remains alive through The Weight Band, formed by Jim Weider, former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The Weight Band also includes Brian Mitchell, Michael Bram, Matt Zeiner and Albert Rogers. And what does this have to do with Rock and Roll Camp?

The Weight Band is proud to once again host Camp Cripple Creek at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian from Monday, June 13 - Friday, June 17. It’s an interactive and educational music vacation experience with some very special guests including Joan Osborn, Steve Kimmock and Friends, Cindy Cashdollar, Randy Ciarlante, Larry Packer and Big Pink owner Don LaSala. There will be meet and greets, jam sessions, performances, workshops, great meals and a whole lot of great music.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for music lovers, especially lover of The Band. Interested? You can get the full line-up, schedule of events, ticket info and more at the Camp Cripple Creek website.

