Fans of The Band: Camp Cripple Creek Is Back for 2021

Music lovers from the Hudson Valley and beyond will be thrilled to know that one of the most popular music-themed summer camps is back, and I’m not talking about the kind of summer camp you went to when you were a kid. This summer camp is for adults, and it's pretty cool. This is Camp Cripple Creek, and it's back in a big way for 2021.

The Weight Band, Levon Helm Studios, and Music Masters Collective have teamed up for this music filled event at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, just a half hour away from Woodstock. Camp Cripple Creek is for those who love the music of The Band and that era. It’s 5 days of performances, jams, interactive workshops, teaching clinics, open mics, song circles around a campfire, and lots of big name guests.

This year’s guests are especially impressive. David Bromberg, Larry Campbell, Sisters of Slide featuring Rory Block and Cindy Cashdollar, Larry Packer, Randy Ciarlante just to name a few. And of course your host band, The Weight, with members of The Band, Levon Helm Band, and Rick Danko Group. That’s quite a list.

Camp Cripple Creek will be held Monday, Aug. 16 - Friday, Aug. 20 at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, N.Y. For information on how to be a part of this year’s camp, this year's schedule of events and the full lineup, visit the Camp Cripple Creek website. You might want to hurry though, because the limit is 100 attendees for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

