Remediation Work Underway On Poughkeepsie Crannell Square Project

A Poughkeepsie property that has been serving as parking for both the public and Chance Theater events is getting much-needed remediation work before construction begins on a new 75 unit apartment building.

According to a press release from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the cleanup work at 35 Catherine Street is being handled by The Kearney Realty & Development Group, Inc. with work running from this month into 2021. The project is being completed in partnership with Hudson River Housing. The City of Poughkeepsie sold the property for $462,500 earlier this summer.

The project will include excavation and off-site disposal of soil ranging anywhere from 4-15 feed in depth. The soil and groundwater will be analyzed to ensure remediation work is effective. Also to be removed are any underground storage tanks and associated piping found. Additional information can be found on the DEC website.

The new Crannell Square development is located inside Poughkeepsie's Innovation District and is envisioned as a mixed-income housing development. The project is expected to be completed in early 2022 and will feature a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units.