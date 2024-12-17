Car Crashes Into Poughkeepsie, New York Building

A car completely destroyed the side of a Poughkeepsie building after crashing into it in the overnight hours.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department released an incredible image from the aftermath of a terrible car crash. On Monday, fire officials posted a photo of rubble from the corner of a building in the City of Poughkeepsie on the department's official Facebook page.

A black vehicle was shown next to the side of a building whose exterior had completely been destroyed. The car appears to have crashed through the outer layer of decorate brick as well as its cinderblock core. Steel doors on the side of the structure were also completely mangled from the impact.

Poughkeepsie, New York Building Destroyed by Vehicle

The building involved in the incident appears to be the St. Simeon apartments. The senior living complex is located on Second Mile Drive, in a neighborhood across Route 9 from the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Although first responders didn't confirm the location, comments on the posting as well as matching images of the exterior of the building appear to confirm that the crash involved one of the units of the apartment complex.

Luckily, the City of Poughkeepsie Fire District reports that there were only minor injuries. The fact that the incident occurred during the overnight hours meant that there were few pedestrians walking around who could have been seriously injured if they were caught between the vehicle and the building.

