Poughkeepsie’s Chance Theatre, Downtown Set for Revitalization

An ambitious plan is in place to revitalize downtown Poughkeepsie from the train station all the way through North Cherry Street.

The City of Poughkeepsie is banking on its future as a walkable downtown with upscale shops, apartments and restaurants. New construction and renovating existing buildings are just part of the plan. The city is also looking to reconfigure streets, build sidewalks and improve landscaping in an effort to bring Poughkeepsie into the future.

The public is being asked for their input to help apply for $10 million in funds from New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Details on some of the projects were presented for residents to comment on.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie loading...

Board of Elections Building Transformation

Plans to transform the old Board of Elections Building at 47 Cannon Street have been in the works since 2022. A new, six-story residence would feature 140 housing units above the existing building. The bottom floor would be converted into a 10,000-square-foot brewery or distillery and restaurant.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie loading...

Bardavon Office Building Renovation

The Bardavon building was put up for sale two years ago. The five-story building contains many of its architectural features like sandstone arches and cast iron details. While the Bardavon box office and lobby are located below, the rest of the 23,568-square-foot building would be converted from office space to housing units.

A renovation of the ground floor would allow retail establishments to remain, as well as enhance the entranceway to the Bardavon 1869 Opera House.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie loading...

The Mosaic Project on Cannon Street

A dilapidated building at 34 Cannon Street next to King's Court Brewing Company and across from the old Board of Elections is earmarked for demolition. In its place would be a mixed-use building with 40 "contemporary apartments" and room for commercial space on the ground floor.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie loading...

The Chance Theater and Hotel

One of the most ambitious projects being proposed by the City of Poughkeepsie is the renovation of the Chance and the old Hudson Valley Office Furniture building. The existing area on both sides of the Crannell Street alleyway would be rebranded as The Chance Entertainment District. It would consist of a new music and entertainment venue and boutique hotel.

The hotel is planned to have 70 rooms as well as a restaurant and bar on the main level. Several stories would be erected above the current Chance building which could serve as apartments and multi-use areas.

Curiously, renderings for the remodeled venue show it being called "The Chance Theater", altering the historic spelling of "theatre" the venue had used for generations.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie loading...

More City of Poughkeepsie Improvements Up for Comment

Aside from new buildings, the city is also looking at converting Market Street from a three-lane, one-way road to a two-way street with bike lanes. The Main Street Facade Improvement Program will also be expanded in an effort to give a facelift to existing businesses. Other infrastructure improvements are also being proposed for Main Street including the regrading of streets, new lighting, landscaping and sidewalk improvements.

Comments and suggestions on these and other plans will be accepted through October 11 through the Jotto app.

Where to Get the Drink You Want in Poughkeepsie Whether you're looking for some casual beers with friends or an intimate date night spot, here are some top-tier options on where to grab a drink in Poughkeepsie. Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers