The Hudson Valley has become quite the hotspot in the real estate world over the last couple of years. With the incredible views, access to nature, and thriving communities growing in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York, it's no wonder so many want to relocate to the region.

Whether you're in the market for a quaint and modest spot or a historic, expansive plot of land, there's a massive variety to explore north of New York City.

One of a Kind Listing in The Adirondacks

We recently happened upon an extremely unique listing in the Adirondack region that we simply can't help but share.

This one-of-a-kind property not only offers residential space for all those nature lovers out there but also includes a cafe! That's not even the end of it either. Each photo in this listing packs a new surprise that you simply have to see to believe.

Check it out:

One of a Kind Adirondack Real Estate Listing

On top of all of those awesome surprises, it's important to note that the property is also home to the only gas pump around for 15 miles!

The location of this property is:

5575 State Route 28n

Newcomb , NY 12852

More on the Newcomb, NY Area

In terms of the location of this hot piece of real estate, we've established that there's a ton of outdoor fun to do, but if you're a family looking to settle into this new spot, here's some more insight into the area.

If you're wondering about schooling in this neck of the woods, Newcomb School District would be the public school in the area. With a 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio according to U.S. News, the school district's hallmarks are its teachers, diversity, and clubs & activities.

What you can expect out of the Newcomb area is a ton of outdoor adventure with it being in the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks. It's a historic area and has tons to offer for the right person.

If you're interested in this property, you can see more photos and information on the Zillow listing here.

