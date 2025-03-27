Police Investigating Stabbing Incident By Family Dollar in Poughkeepsie

Incident occurred early Tuesday evening on the 600 block of Main Street.

I was driving down Main Street in Poughkeepsie this past Tuesday, when I saw what appeared to be a crime scene at the Family Dollar at 633 Main Street and the Rent-A-Center. Police tape was up and police officers were gathered around assessing the situation.

Whatever had occurred by the Family Dollar, definitely didn't look good. I immediately assumed that there was another shooting, as its a pretty common occurrence in the city these days. The area is known for rampant crime including drugs and prostitution. Living in the city, you see everything at all hours of the day and night. People using drugs right outside on the street, including near the Salvation Army. I can't even count the number of times I've been approached by hookers knocking on my car window as I'm heading out for the night. People speeding up and down Main Street at all hours, including people popping wheelies on dirt bikes. Its the Wild West in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Yesterday morning details were released from the City of Poughkeepsie Police via the City of Poughkeepsie PBA Facebook page.

Details of Stabbing By Family Dollar

The report states that on March 25, 2025 at approximately 5:38pm, City 911 received a call reporting a stabbing on the 600 block of Main Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 15 year old male victim who had sustained a serious stab wound the the leg. Officers provided immediate medical attention which included the application of a department issued tourniquet.

The suspects had fled the area prior to police arrival. Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene to investigate. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the confidential TIP LINE at (845)451-7577.

