End Of An Era: Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

An area Regal Cinemas location has permanently closed after many years.

Movie theaters as we know have been struggling for years since the COVID 19 Pandemic hit us 4 years ago. Many turned to online streaming services, which has become the dominant form of movie watching these days, although global cinema attendance has been rebounding, the numbers are certainly not what they once were pre pandemic.

Regal Cinemas (also Regal Entertainment Group) is an American movie theater chain founded in 1989 and owned by the British company Cineworld, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and operates the second-largest theater circuit in the United States, with 6,853 screens in 511 theaters as of December 31, 2021. The three main theater brands operated by Regal Entertainment Group are Regal Cinemas, Edwards Theatres, and United Artists Theatres.

Back in January 2023, Regal Cinemas announced that they would be closing 39 theaters across the U.S. and unfortunately that included a one Hudson Valley theater, the Cortlandt Town Center Regal 'United Artist Theaters' in Mohegan Lake, NY. Now another Regal Cinemas spot in the area has closed forever.

Regal Cinemas Fishkill Permanently Closed

According to a posting in the East Fishkill Community Forum Facebook group, the Regal Cinemas 10 at 18 Westage Dr, Westage Business Center Dr, Fishkill, NY closed its doors after last weekend (Spet. 28 and 29). The person that posted the news of the closing, Heather L. Dini, also said that the workers had just found out the week prior. No other information on the closing of the theater was available at the time of this writing.

In a photo taken Thursday morning (Oct. 3) a man with a work truck and a lift appears to be doing work on the Regal Cinemas sign, possibly removing it from the facade.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

A Google search of Regal Cinemas Fishkill lists the business as Permanently closed.

attachment-Regal Fishkill Google loading...

Get our free mobile app

What Will Replace Regal Cinemas Fishkill?

The posting in the East Fishkill Community Facebook group stated that a Planet Fitness and grocery store will be moving into the former movie theater spot.

attachment-Regal Fishkill Facebook group post loading...

We've also been able to confirm that Planet Fitness will be coming to the spot from a posting by Royal Properties.

attachment-Royal Properties-Planet Fitness loading...