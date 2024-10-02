New Plato’s Closet Store Coming To Hudson Valley
International chain clothing store thats sells consignment clothing for teens will open first Hudson Valley store.
With more than 500 individually owned and operated stores across North America, the closest Plato's Closet stores are in Albany and Danbury, Ct. But soon that will change.
Plato's Closet Poughkeepsie Coming Soon
Plato's Closet will be coming to 9 Mall Plaza (also known to many as the Kohl's Plaza) on 1816 South Rd. The store will be in the vacant spot that was a furniture store at one time, between ReStore and DXL Mens Apparel.
The Plato's Closet - Poughkeepsie, NY Facebook page has been posting updates on the construction process including photos of the construction of the new store expected to be open sometime this fall.
The business also posted that as the buildout of the new store progresses, they will soon be in the process of hiring. If anyone is interested in any positions or has any question they can e-mail the store.
