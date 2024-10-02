New Plato’s Closet Store Coming To Hudson Valley

International chain clothing store thats sells consignment clothing for teens will open first Hudson Valley store.

Plato's Closet is a trendy retail store specializing in buying and selling gently used clothing and accessories for teens and young adults. It offers a wide range of fashionable items, including brand-name apparel, shoes, and accessories, all at affordable prices. The store is known for its curated selection, focusing on current styles and popular brands, making it a go-to spot for budget-conscious shoppers looking to refresh their wardrobe. Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Smoke Shop Shut Down Plato's Closet also emphasizes sustainability by promoting the idea of recycling fashion, allowing customers to sell their gently used items for cash or store credit. The atmosphere is typically casual and inviting, encouraging shoppers to browse and discover unique finds.Lynn and Dennis Blum founded Plato's Closet in 1998.

The name Plato's Closet comes from the Greek philosopher Plato's theories of preservation and reusing, which parallel the Blums' idea of recycling

With more than 500 individually owned and operated stores across North America, the closest Plato's Closet stores are in Albany and Danbury, Ct. But soon that will change.

Plato's Closet Poughkeepsie Coming Soon

Plato's Closet will be coming to 9 Mall Plaza (also known to many as the Kohl's Plaza) on 1816 South Rd. The store will be in the vacant spot that was a furniture store at one time, between ReStore and DXL Mens Apparel.

The Plato's Closet - Poughkeepsie, NY Facebook page has been posting updates on the construction process including photos of the construction of the new store expected to be open sometime this fall.

The business also posted that as the buildout of the new store progresses, they will soon be in the process of hiring. If anyone is interested in any positions or has any question they can e-mail the store.

