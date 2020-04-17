Reel Exposure Teen Film & Photo Festival Online for 2020

So many things are being cancelled and postponed these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is one thing that is still happening, but it's happening a little differently than originally planned.

The Art Effect’s Reel Exposure International Film & Photo Festival is moving online for 2020. Reel Exposure International Teen Film & Photo Festival is premiering this year, but the festival is not new. For over 7 years Reel Expressions International Film Festival and Exposure Photography competition have been taking place in the city of Poughkeepsie and this year they are coming together to become a united festival.

Reel Exposure features the work of emerging photographers and filmmakers from the Hudson Valley and around the world! This festival highlights youth creativity and showcases the incredible work done by the next generation of media-makers.

For more information about this year's online Reel Exposure International Film & Photo Festival on May 29, visit the facebook page.

