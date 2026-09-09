If you noticed. some of New York's most recognizable landmarks and bridges glowing teal and purple overnight, there's an important reason behind the colorful display.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and New York is using some of its most visible landmarks to remind people that help is available, including through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Among the New York landmarks illuminated for suicide prevention awareness are: One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, Niagara Falls, the Empire State Plaza, Grand Central Terminal's Pershing Square Viaduct and the State Education Building.

There are also some particularly recognizable Hudson Valley landmarks on the list, including the Mid-Hudson Bridge and Walkway Over the Hudson. The full statewide list has included 16 landmarks and bridges.

The colors are meant to do more than make these landmarks look pretty at night. They're a giant reminder to know the number 988.

So, What Is 988?

If you've heard "988" but aren't exactly sure what it is, here's the important part:

988 is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

You can call or text 988, 24/7 and be connected with a trained crisis counselor.

And you don't have to be suicidal to use it.

988 is there for people experiencing a mental health crisis, emotional distress, a substance-use crisis, suicidal thoughts or simply a moment when things feel overwhelming and they need someone to talk to. New York's 988 system operates across all 62 counties.

You can also contact 988 if you're worried about someone else and aren't sure what to do.

The basic idea is pretty simple: 911 for an emergency. 988 for a mental health or emotional crisis.

There's a Local 988 Challenge, Too

Mental Health America of Dutchess County is trying to make sure even more people know that number through its #988Challenge.

MHA Dutchess CEO Andrew O'Grady is encouraging people to make their own short video spreading the word about 988, then challenge three friends to do the same.

And they're encouraging participants to get creative. You can scream it, sing it or show it. The goal is simply to get 988 into people's heads before they're in a crisis.

The challenge also asks participants to consider making a $9.88 donation to support suicide prevention efforts.