Art After Hours: Teen Visions

For this edition of Art After Hours, you are invited to view the 2019 Teen Visions exhibition at the newly renovated Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn. Featuring more than 70 artworks from drawings, photography, paintings, and mixed media, this exhibit showcases work from more than 35 artists who participated in this past summer’s Art Institute. Attendees will be able to view the artwork while sampling unlimited tastings from local craft breweries and amazing food vendors. Plus, there will be live music from Absolute Zeros.