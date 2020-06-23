The Art Effect’s In-Person and Video Summer Programs

2020 has not been an easy year. For a good part of it we've been under some sort of pandemic lockdown. The good thing is that we all seem to be discovering our creative sides, and that includes our children.

If your kids are interested in creating art, and you'd like them to explore their talent further, why not get them involved with one of the Art Effect's summer programs for kids? They are offering both in person and video options.

There are several programs for children of all ages. Dutchess Arts Camp for ages 4 - 10, Summer Intermediate Arts Program for ages 11 - 13, Summer Art Institute for ages 14 - 19. The camps will be offered in-person or virtually, whichever you and your child is most comfortable with.

To get your child involved, or for more information about the Art Effect's Summer Programs, or just to find out more about the Art Effect and what they offer the community, visit the Art Effect website.

