Two people were arrested following a chase that crossed multiple jurisdictions and ended in a crash.

On Thursday January 8, at 5:19 p.m., New York State Police spotted a 2009 Chevrolet traveling westbound on State Route 17 near Exit 122 in the Town of Wallkill that was reportedly in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash loading...

Police said they received information that the car was wanted in connection with an incident two days prior in Yorktown Heights on January 6, 2026. State Police then attempted to stop the car, but the driver reportedly failed to comply, and the chase was on.

The chase went through the Town of Wallkill, the City of Middletown, and the Village of Bloomingburg, where it was then reportedly terminated. A Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert was subsequently issued for the vehicle.

The car was later located again by troopers in the Town of Wawarsing.

At that time, State Police reinitiated the pursuit, during which the vehicle made a sharp turn onto Route 209 and crashed into a snowbank.

When Troopers tried to take the driver, later identified as Chandler J. Riggin, 26, of Middletown, NY, into custody he reportedly intentionally struck a marked State Police vehicle and fled the scene.

The car quickly became disabled, according to police and Riggin fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, he was arrested.

He was charged with the following:

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Class D Felony

Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, Class D Felony

Resisting Arrest, Class A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Two counts of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (Preventing Official Function), Class A Misdemeanor

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs: Prior Conviction (Designated Offense within 10 Years), Class E Felony

Reckless Driving, Unclassified Misdemeanor

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Class E Felony

Multiple Traffic Tickets

The passenger was identified as Melissa Licausi, age 42, of Beacon, NY, and also taken into custody.

She was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Manufacture of Drug-Related Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Riggin was arraigned in Ulster County Court’s Central Arraignment Part and released. He was later arraigned in the City of Middletown Court, where he was again released pending a future court date.

Licausi was issued an appearance ticket for the Wawarsing Town Court.

State Police were assisted by the Wallkill Police Department, City of Middletown Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office.