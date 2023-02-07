Reality Show Winners Coming to Hudson Valley For Surprise Event

Two winners of a popular reality show are headed to the Hudson Valley, but what they've got planned is still a bit of a secret.

It was announced on Monday that the winners of a network reality series will be visiting Orange County, New York in March. While details of the visit are still a bit vague, we may have some insight into what they'll actually be doing here.

Nick Della Mora and Stacey Roy may not have been household names before, but are now known to millions as the winner of this year's LEGO Masters on Fox. The duo beat out all of the other brick builders to earn the crown during the season three finale in December.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

The couple won by putting together thousands of LEGO bricks to create an intricate bookshelf filled with childhood stories. The impressive model may be part of the reason why Nick and Stacey will be headed to the Hudson Valley.

During the inaugural season of LEGO Masters, it was announced that season one winners, Amy and Tyler, would be honored by having their final build displayed at LEGOLAND New York. The model has been sitting in a special display case in the theme park's gift shop ever since.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Before announcing the winners of season three, host Wil Arnett dropped the news that this year's winning model would also be sent to LEGOLAND New York for visitors to see up close. But this time, it appears that the actual builders will also be coming to the Hudson Valley as well.

In an announcement on LEGOLAND New York's Facebook account, Nick and Stacey appear in a video saying that they will be on hand for the park's opening weekend on March 31. It's likely that their appearance will coincide with the unveiling of their model, but the duo hinted that they may also be giving visitors a chance to earn a spot on the next season of LEGO Masters.

Take a listen to the announcement for yourself and let us know what you think.

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.