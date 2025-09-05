Hudson Valley Gearing up for Gully’s Restaurant Reunion

The restaurant and barge was a hotspot on the Newburgh waterfront for decades.

Gully's first opened in the early 80s by Ralph Rizzio and ran by Gail Guimares, featuring great bands every weekend and one of the best happy hours around. It was a bar and restaurant built on an old barge, docked at 2 Washington Street, Newburgh, right on the Hudson River. It was eventually sold to new owners and shut its doors for good in 2015.

With plenty of docking space for about 15 boats, it featured an open-air top deck with around 100 tables and a cozy, air-conditioned dining room (“the hull”) downstairs that seated about 60 people.

It attracted a diverse crowd—locals, boaters, bikers—and was known for its relaxed, unfussy vibe, featuring comfort foods like burgers, wings, clams, lobster tails, and classic cocktails and drinks like rumrunners, mudslides, pina coladas, and strawberry daiquiris. Gully's hosted themed themed nights like Tropical Tuesdays and Rock the Boat Thirsty Thursdays.

In 2015, Gully’s closed permanently after several decades serving as a waterfront staple. By 2018, the barge had deteriorated severely—local observers noted it appears to be "literally sinking into the river".

On April 12, 2022, a devastating fire engulfed the former Gully's barge, sparking a major firefighting response—including Newburgh's Marine One ladder truck, support from Orange and Dutchess County departments, and even the Air National Guard. The blaze effectively marked the end of an era for the waterfront landmark.

Gully's Reunion Set For October

The Rock Wall Pub & Grub in Cornwall-on-Hudson created a Gully's reunion Facebook post with details of an upcoming reunion set for Saturday, Oct. 18 at 1pm.

Who's ready for a Gullys reunion???Everyone always brings up Gullys Day and people ask how all the employees are doing and now it's time to bring Everyone back together for a reunion, stay tuned to selling Gullys shirts and we will be having music that's still in the works. Also if you have any Pictures at Gullys post here because we wanna put something together with .....time to break out those khaki pants...Hope everyone can make it.

Get our free mobile app

Facebook Facebook loading...

From Troy to Newburgh: 11 Great Hudson Riverfront Restaurants! There is nothing like waterfront dining. And if this writer had his druthers, that waterfront would be the fabulous Hudson River.

This gallery takes a sampler look at 11 different restaurants that are either situated directly at the Hudson's water's edge, or close enough to grab a stunning view of it. They range in location from Green Island, NY in the north, all the way down to Newburgh, 90 miles to the south.

Obviously we couldn't mention all of the Hudson River's great waterfront dining establishments here, so if your favorite didn't make the list please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. we really do want to hear from you! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio