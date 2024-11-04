Police Mocked After Claiming Razor Found in Halloween Candy

State Police are warning parents that a razor blade was allegedly discovered in a New Yorker's Halloween Candy. So why are they being mocked over it?

As children were still devouring the piles of candy collected on Halloween night, parents were hit with a disturbing image posted by the New York State Police. The photo, which was published in a press release and shared on social media, shows a razor blade sticking out of a chewy candy allegedly collected while trick-or-treating.

At first glance, the photo is terrifying. It shows the razor blade sticking out of a Vanilla Tootise Fruit Chew, which is a popular candy that many children receive on Halloween.

As a parent myself, when I first saw the photo I panicked. I immediately feared that my son had one of these ticking time bombs in his pile of candy. But then, after looking at the picture a little closer, it was clear that there was something off.

The razor was comically bigger than the candy it was allegedly hidden in. The way it was positioned made it appear to me that the photo was staged, and not actually discovered like that. Not only does the candy not cover the entire razor, but neither the wrapper nor the person's hand appears to have been cut by the sharp edge sticking out.

According to State Police, the candy was "reportedly collected in the village of Bainbridge, Chenango County on Halloween night." While police say they are investigating "reports" of tampered candy, we couldn't find any other incidents besides this one posted by police.

Ever since I was a child in the 1970s there have been rumors of razor blades in apples and candy given out on Halloween. Every single one of these incidents turned out to be false, with children or parents making the story up to either gain attention or to frame other individuals.

If this particular case is real, it would be the first of its kind. And I'm not the only one who's calling BS on this alleged crime. Other parents have responded to the State Police's warning with skepticism and a good dose of mocking.

One commenter thought it was "interesting that there are zero other reports" besides this one. Another agreed that there was something "off" about the photo, saying "Let's be real here. Wouldn't a person that's putting razor blades in candy try to 'hide' it better?!" Others encouraged the police to vet stories like this before panicking the public.

It's unclear why the State Police didn't do a little more investigation into the incident before publishing the photo on its page, especially since it seems to be an isolated incident.

There has been no update to the story since it was published yesterday, but we let you when more information becomes available.

