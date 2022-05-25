Ramapo Student Drives Motorbike Through the School’s Hallways

The school year is winding down and at this time of year, high students are bursting at the seams to get out and enjoy their summer vacation.

However, one Rockland County student brought part of their world into the hallways of school creating a dangerous situation. On Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, the Town of Ramapo Police Department shared the following information in a statement posted to their Facebook page:

Earlier today, a high school student on a motor-bike rode through the hallways of Ramapo Sr. High School. This was promptly broadcast over the police radio by the Ramapo Police SRO assigned to the school. Ramapo officers apprehended the person responsible on Camp Hill Road. He was arrested for Reckless Endangerment and various vehicle and traffic offenses. He is being processed at the stationhouse for this dangerous and inappropriate stunt.

Parents and family members of students took to the comment section to voice their concerns. One parent wrote:

Horrible how he was even able to get into the school. My niece said the school smelt like gas . Great job apprehending him hope to see him have some punishment.

Another added:

My concern here is the lack of security in our school district !! We did worse in high school and nobody got hurt. Who's protecting my 3rd grader from somebody entering the school who doesn't belong there ?

While the events at Ramapo had no connection to the unfathomable events that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, some parents found a way to connect the 2. Another one of the many comments read:

Considering what’s happened in Texas today I’d take a motorcycles in my school any day of the week

Thankfully, there are no reports of any students getting hurt due to the stunt.

