Racist and Anti-Semitic Graffiti Appears in Hudson Valley

Graffiti that reads "Blacks Dont Matter" along with a swastika was found in the Hudson Valley.

On Friday, a reader contacted Hudson Valley Post and sent disturbing photos to us that show hateful graffiti in Dutchess County.

"I keep seeing swastikas and hateful messages around the City of Poughkeepsie," Gary Brewer said to Hudson Valley Post in an email. "My son, who is mixed pointed this out. We were only trying to get snacks and ice cream then my family had to see this disgusting atrocity."

Brewer sent Hudson Valley Posts photos of a Royal Carting dumpster that he says was taken in the parking lot of Dollar General on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Photos show the dumpster was tagged with a swastika and the words "Blacks Dont Matter."

A Royal Carting spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post they were unaware of the racist graffiti. The spokesperson went on to say the company condemns the racist and anti-Semitic graffiti on their property and will remove it right away.