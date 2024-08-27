Flood Damage Temporarily Shuts Down Hudson Valley Dollar General

An area Dollar General store was closed much of the day Monday due to flooding.

Dollar General stores are very popular throughout the Hudson Valley area, and there is certainly no shortage of them. The American chain of discount stores is headquartered in Goodlettville, Tennessee.

Dollar General operates over 20,000 stores in the U.S., and Mexico. Hundreds of locations are in New York, and dozens in the Hudson Valley area alone.

The company began in 1939 in Scottsville, Kentucky as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son, owned by James Luther Turner and Cal Turner. In 1955, the name changed to Dollar General Corporation, and in 1968 the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Fortune 500 recognized Dollar General in 1999, and in 2020 it reached #112 on the list. Dollar General has grown to become one of the most profitable stores in the rural United States, with revenue reaching around $27 billion in 2019.

Flooding Temporarily Closes Dollar General in Pleasant Valley

A posting in the Pleasant Valley Facebook group Pleasant Valley Exclusive alerted me and others to the fact that the Pleasant Valley, NY Dollar General Store had been closed Monday due to flooding.

The Monday morning posting had me wanting to get more information. So we called the Dollar General store located at 3 Maggiacomo Ln, Pleasant Valley, and spoke with store manager Cathy who told us that there was indeed flood damage that occurred in the store.

Heavy rains did damage to the roof which ended up bringing water into much of the store. Damage was so bad that there was said to be a giant hole in the wall exposing piping. Cathy told us that crews were on scene working to clean up the store and they had hoped to be able to open later Monday evening.

We called the store back this morning (Tuesday) and it was business as usual. The store was open and repairs had been made. No word if other businesses in the plaza were impacted by the roof damage and flooding.

