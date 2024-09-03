Racially Motivated Vandalism Investigated at Hudson Valley Park

An increase in vandalism at one Hudson Valley park is now under investigation after a racial slur was discovered last week.

The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible parklands. National parks such as the Vanderbilt Mansion and the FDR Estate are complemented by state parks like Minnewaska Preserve, Harriman State Park and the Walkway Over the Hudson.

While these larger parks usually get more attention, there are many more smaller, community parks that are looked after by local municipalities and non-profit groups. One of these groups, the Winnakee Land Trust, has sought to protect conservation land across the Hudson Valley. The group currently maintains over a half-dozen parks throughout Dutchess County including a network of trails in Hyde Park and Red Hook, the Vlei Marsh and the popular sledding spot at Drayton Hill Park at Burger Hill in Rhinebeck.

Burger Hill is a 550-foot-high hilltop park that offers views of the Shawangunk Ridge, the Catskills and the Berkshires. Aside from being the go-to spot for snow tubing and sledding, the park is used year-round for hiking, picnicking or just catching the sunset.

Uptick in Vandalism at Burger Hill Park in Rhinebeck

The Winnakee Land Trust issued a statement on Saturday denouncing racist graffiti that was discovered at Burger Hill. The organization says that a visitor to the park witnessed "young people" scrawling a racial slur on one of the benches at the park. The incident is just the latest in an increase of vandalism at Burger Hill including damage to bluebird boxes and grafitti on memorial stones.

The Winnakee Land Trust is asking visitors to help thwart incidents of vandalism.

Drayton Grant Park at Burger Hill was created as a place of peace, reflection and tranquility in nature for our community. We ask for your help in reporting such incidents and in setting the tone that this beautiful place remains an inclusive, safe, and respectful community treasure for all.

The organization says they intend to investigate this latest incident and strongly condemned the message of hate, adding that it has "no place in our parks".

